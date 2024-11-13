Bands of Bedford Brass Christmas Concert
An evening of Christmas music.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...
The Bands of Bedford Brass are performing their Christmas Concert on Saturday 14th December at Trinity Methodist Church Biggleswade. We are looking forward to playing festive music in the beautiful Church and there will be community carol singing.
The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £8, children free and tickets are available on the door or by contacting 07895 070 367.
Refreshments including mince pies available.