Biggleswade Arts and Theatre Society stages ambitious production of Come From Away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Biggleswade Arts and Theatre Society (BATS), following the sold-out success of their festive Panto, Snow White and the 7 Witches, are once again raising the bar for community theatre, staging a bold and emotionally charged production of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come From Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the remarkable true story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed over 7,000 stranded airline passengers following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The musical has captured hearts worldwide for its themes of compassion, resilience, and humanity in the face of crisis.

For BATS, securing the rights to perform such a high profile and relatively new musical was an extraordinary achievement. “When the opportunity came up to bring Come From Away to Biggleswade, we knew we had to go for it,” said cast and BATS committee member, Spice New- Szarvas. “It’s a powerful story that resonates deeply with audiences, and our cast and crew have poured their hearts into every rehearsal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production, taking place from the 12- 14th June 2025 at Biggleswade Academy, features a dynamic ensemble cast of Biggleswade and Bedfordshire locals, with each actor taking on multiple roles, switching accents and characters with remarkable dexterity.

Rehearsals are under way for Come From Away

The rights to Come From Away were only recently made available to amateur theatre groups following the productions long West End and Broadway runs, making BATS one of the first in the world to bring the show to a local stage.

“it’s a proud moment for our entire community. It shows that grassroots theatre can take on big stories — and do them justice.” Come From Away is due to run at Biggleswade Academy from 12th to 14th June 2025, with tickets already selling out fast.

Given the buzz around this milestone production, BATS may well be setting a new standard for amateur dramatics in the region.

Grab your tickets now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bats