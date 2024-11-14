Biggleswade Town Council annual Christmas Fair & light switch on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kick off Christmas with the Annual Christmas light switch-on in Biggleswade. The day will start from 12 noon with performances during the day and vendors selling their wares before we officially begin Christmas with the lighting of the Christmas tree. Family fun-packed day for all.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join the festive spirit in Biggleswade’s Market Square for a full day of holiday fun, food, and entertainment! With a wide array of performances, delicious food stalls, and drink vendors, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

To add a personal touch to the celebrations, stop by the Town Council’s booth to purchase baubles and help decorate the community Christmas tree in the heart of the Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excitement builds throughout the day, leading up to the official Christmas lights switch-on at 7 pm, marking the start of the holiday season in Biggleswade. To top it all off, the band White Lights will take the stage, bringing the event to a festive close.

Don’t miss this magical day—come celebrate Christmas in Biggleswade!