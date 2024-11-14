Biggleswade Town Council annual Christmas Fair & light switch on
Join the festive spirit in Biggleswade’s Market Square for a full day of holiday fun, food, and entertainment! With a wide array of performances, delicious food stalls, and drink vendors, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
To add a personal touch to the celebrations, stop by the Town Council’s booth to purchase baubles and help decorate the community Christmas tree in the heart of the Market Square.
The excitement builds throughout the day, leading up to the official Christmas lights switch-on at 7 pm, marking the start of the holiday season in Biggleswade. To top it all off, the band White Lights will take the stage, bringing the event to a festive close.
Don’t miss this magical day—come celebrate Christmas in Biggleswade!