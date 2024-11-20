Bringing Burlesque to Sandy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may have seen the hit movie starring Cher and Christina Aguilera. But did you know that Sandy has its very own troupe of Burlesque dancers?

The Fallen Angels is home to women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities who are learning that sexyness isn't a dress size, it's a state of mind.

Burlesque is the art of putting the tease into strip tease. It isn't about seducing men, it is about embracing our womanhood, celebrating our bodies and empowering women of all shapes and sizes, everywhere.

What started as a bit of fun exercise class has escalated, we became friends and now are like family. Watching each others confidence grow is such a rush, seeing women come out of themselves, love who they are and accept their bodies is what burlesque is all about and it's an amazing thing to be part of.

Miss Kitty Claus on stage at the sell out Best of Burlesque UK show in Blackpool

Just six months ago we put on our first show, it was an absolute sell out and, for most of us, it was our first time performing publicly. But in the months that have followed the Fallen Angels have gone from strength to strength, performing, competing in and winning competitions.

The Fallen Angels very own Miss Kitty Claus represented the whole of East Anglia in the sell out event, the UK Best of Burlesque 2024 show in Blackpool on November 16, where she was also one of the eight performers on stage opening the show.

And now you have the chance to catch the Fallen Angels performing live in their Christmas Caberet show, on their home soil in Sandy on December 14! Join them for a night of group routines, solo performances, singing, a pole dance performance, burlesque bingo, raffle and much more. It is a show not to be missed.