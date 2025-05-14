Captain Fantastic to add magic at MindFest Stevenage

MindFest is free to attend

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment and party franchise company will add magic at MindFest Stevenage which is a free to attend event held Stevenage Town Centre on 31 May 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as performances by Captain Fantastic, MindFest will feature live music, stalls, food vendors, hair braiding, a circus act, ice creams, football activities, jewellery, a tarot card reader, glitter tattoos and much more! All donations and a proportion of the proceeds from stalls will be split equally between Herts Mind Network and Samaritans who provide help and support for those who are struggling. Mind and other charities attending will offer information for anyone who may need it.

MindFest is the brain child of organiser Daisy Pringle she says: “There are more than 720,000 people who unfortunately pass away due to their mental health each year, that is nearly 14,000 a week - this is something I want to help change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It costs nothing to be kind and this is why I want to create a day where people can not only receive information and support if needed, but also where they can forget their worries, stress and enjoy a day full of music, laughter and fun. We are delighted to have Captain Fantastic on board for the day to add magic to the event.”

Find out more about MindFest Stevenage at: www.instagram.com/mindfeststevenage

Captain Fantastic confirms: “At Captain Fantastic we are strong advocates of good mental health and we know laughter, being silly and having fun can all have a positive effect. Therefore, we are honoured to support this incredibly special event. With magic and entertainment from everyone’s favourite superhero, Captain Fantastic, this will be a perfect family day out.”

Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010 and was franchised in 2017. Each regional branch franchise employs entertainers who use their skills to engage audiences on a daily basis. Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information about Captain Fantastic’s parties and events please see: captain-fantastic.co.uk/

For Kids to carry on the adventure see: www.youtube.com/captainfantastickids

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/