Captain Fantastic to add magic at MindFest Stevenage
As well as performances by Captain Fantastic, MindFest will feature live music, stalls, food vendors, hair braiding, a circus act, ice creams, football activities, jewellery, a tarot card reader, glitter tattoos and much more! All donations and a proportion of the proceeds from stalls will be split equally between Herts Mind Network and Samaritans who provide help and support for those who are struggling. Mind and other charities attending will offer information for anyone who may need it.
MindFest is the brain child of organiser Daisy Pringle she says: “There are more than 720,000 people who unfortunately pass away due to their mental health each year, that is nearly 14,000 a week - this is something I want to help change.
“It costs nothing to be kind and this is why I want to create a day where people can not only receive information and support if needed, but also where they can forget their worries, stress and enjoy a day full of music, laughter and fun. We are delighted to have Captain Fantastic on board for the day to add magic to the event.”
Find out more about MindFest Stevenage at: www.instagram.com/mindfeststevenage
Captain Fantastic confirms: “At Captain Fantastic we are strong advocates of good mental health and we know laughter, being silly and having fun can all have a positive effect. Therefore, we are honoured to support this incredibly special event. With magic and entertainment from everyone’s favourite superhero, Captain Fantastic, this will be a perfect family day out.”
Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010 and was franchised in 2017. Each regional branch franchise employs entertainers who use their skills to engage audiences on a daily basis. Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.
For further information about Captain Fantastic’s parties and events please see: captain-fantastic.co.uk/
For Kids to carry on the adventure see: www.youtube.com/captainfantastickids
For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/