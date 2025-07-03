Celebrate Create Week in Biggleswade

Create Week runs from 1st to 7th July and it is all about giving yourself the space to be creative, whatever that means to you. Whether you are picking up a paintbrush for the first time or rediscovering a forgotten hobby, now is the perfect time to dive in.

Biggleswade has a strong creative spirit and there are so many fun ways you can celebrate it this week. The Brighton Bucket List gives us their best tips.

Grab a Sketchbook and Go Outdoors

Start simple with a sketchbook or some scrap paper. Head to the River Ivel or a quiet corner of the park and try your hand at drawing what you see. It does not have to be perfect. Just take in the moment and let your pencil wander. A quick five minute doodle can be surprisingly relaxing. If sketching is not your thing, try pressing flowers or collecting leaves to make a natural collage.

Paint Your Own Pottery

Pottery painting is another brilliant option. You can pick up a plain mug, bowl or tile and let your imagination take over. Bright patterns, messages, tiny landscapes or even just abstract blobs of colour can turn an ordinary item into something totally unique. Plus, once it is glazed and fired, it makes a lovely keepsake or gift.

Make a Flower Crown

If you enjoy making things with your hands, try flower crown making using wildflowers or shop-bought blooms. You just need a bit of florist wire, some green tape and a handful of flowers. It is a peaceful activity that can be done alone or with friends, and you end up with something beautiful to wear. It is also great for kids and works just as well with paper or felt flowers if you prefer a mess-free version.

Craft with Recycled Materials

Crafting with recycled materials is another fun and budget friendly idea. Old magazines, cereal boxes and jars can all be turned into art. Make a vision board, decorate a storage tin or create a miniature scene inside a shoebox. There are no rules, just let your ideas guide you.

Try Creative Writing or Poetry

For something a bit more expressive, have a go at creative writing or poetry. Set a timer for ten minutes and write whatever comes to mind. Use a word prompt, a memory or a random object in the room to get started. You might end up with something funny, thoughtful or even completely unexpected.

Express Yourself Through Music and Movement

Music lovers can join in too. Make a playlist of songs that inspire you or try writing your own lyrics. You do not need an instrument. Clapping, humming and tapping are all fair game. Or have a dance around the kitchen and call it performance art.

Make This Week Your Own

This week is about giving yourself permission to try. No pressure, no expectations. Just small creative acts that lift your mood and connect you with the joy of making. Biggleswade has no shortage of inspiration and the beauty of Create Week is that it meets you wherever you are. So grab some paper, pick up a brush or hum a tune. However you create, this is your week to shine.