Chaos, comedy, and a ‘house of sin’ – Flying Feathers lands in Meppershall

Get ready for an evening of laughter and mischief as HATS Drama Group brings Derek Benfield’s fast-paced farce Flying Feathers to Meppershall Village Hall Theatre this June.

Set in the seemingly respectable home of a recently departed brother, the story follows retired Chief Constable Henry Potterton and his prim sister as they arrive unannounced, only to discover the house is now overrun by scantily-clad young women and suspicious visitors.

Their brother, who has moved to the Orkneys for a life of quiet contemplation, has unknowingly left behind a tangled web of secrets. Nora Winthrop, the new housekeeper, scrambles to maintain a veneer of normality as increasingly absurd characters arrive —including a man of the cloth with questionable intentions, a window cleaner hiding in a laundry basket, and a solicitor on horseback.

Just when the household can’t get any more chaotic, a shocking twist turns the evening upside down. With identical twins, mistaken identities, and plenty of doors slamming, Flying Feathers delivers classic British farce at its best.

Rehearsing a key scene on stage with Assistant Director Linda, fine-tuning the laughs and timing for Flying Feathers.

The production boasts a dedicated creative team behind the scenes. Costumes have been designed and curated by Paula Hemmings, helping to bring the eccentric characters to life with flair and fun. Linda Winfield has also lent her expertise as Assistant Director, supporting the show's development from early rehearsals to final polish.

Packed with innuendo, misunderstandings, and lightning-fast timing, Flying Feathers is a perfect evening out for fans of comedy and live theatre. Book your tickets now and prepare for a night where no secret stays hidden for long, and no one is quite who they seem.

Directed by Bridgette Whittaker, the riotous comedy runs at 7:30pm on the 6th, 7th and 8th of June, with tickets priced at £13 and available via www.hatsdramagroup.org.uk. Rehearsals have been in full swing since February, and the cast is primed to deliver a night of chaos, confusion, and side-splitting hilarity.