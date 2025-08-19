Come Join the Joy: Celebrating friendship through song and togetherness

What does September mean to you? For me, it only means one thing. Choir practice! I absolutely love it and I look forward to it all summer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ensemble of Friends are a brilliant mixed voice group (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass). Being in the choir is about friendship, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging. The music is important too of course, and it is our common love of singing that unites us.

When I first joined The Ensemble of Friends, it was with great excitement and some trepidation. I didn’t read music at the time and I had never sung in an A Capella choir before. Would I fit in? Then I told myself, if I didn’t try it, I would never know for sure. So, I took my first tentative steps into a whole new musical experience and have never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our wonderfully talented Musical Director is none other than Douglas Coombes MBE. Douglas also conducts the magnificent New English Concert Orchestra at the famous Battle Proms each year, and in some of the most prestigious venues. We are so lucky to have Douglas at the helm because he makes every rehearsal fun and engaging, bringing the music to life so vividly. Musically, I have learned so much, without even realising it, because it never feels like hard work.

The Ensemble of Friends

We have an impressive repertoire spanning from the 7th Century to the modern day. Much of the music is arranged by Douglas himself, which is most enjoyable to sing and brings out the best in us. We sing a vast array of styles such as folk songs, spirituals, lullabies, classical and secular music. We feature composers from all over the world too and all from the comfort of our rehearsal rooms at the Potton Scout Hut from 7.30pm, every other Sunday. Although, on 7th and 21st September, our first two rehearsals of the new term, will take place at the ‘Potton Hall for All’.

We always have a busy calendar and this coming term is no exception. Some of our favourite events from the past include a tour of Carlisle and taking part in a fantastic Conducting Day for Cambridge University. They are always so much fun and in the run-up to a workshop, we can try our hand at conducting too!

Coming up, in October, we are giving a much-anticipated concert in aid of the Disabled Riders Association, two concerts at Jordan’s Mill in December, another Conducting Day in February and an opportunity to visit Chester for a musical weekend next Summer. We also sing at private events too. There is no subscription fee for rehearsals and all choir funds are generated from the concerts we give each year. We don’t have to commit to sing in every concert. Although, the more the merrier, naturally!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all this seems too good to be true, or you would like to know what really happens at a rehearsal, why not come and see for yourself? New friends are always most welcome. Why not bring some of your established friends too and uncover some musical gems. Teaching tracks for each voice part are always available for members to download and listen to.

Now, as a choir member myself, I know first-hand just how helpful the tracks are. I can play them over and over again at a time and place that’s convenient for me – which means I can practice in between rehearsal. Without realising it I find myself singing the tune and then start singing the words too – even when I’m not trying to practise, the task of learning a piece of music just happens so naturally. Another advantage to the teaching tracks is that you can hear your own notes in isolation and we get a mixed voice part too which is particularly helpful when you are note confident but trying to fit your part to other vocal sections.

The whole learning process, never seems like an arduous task. It also gives me more confidence when I get to rehearsal, knowing my fellow singers can rely on me and we can support each other. I find that after home practise, I can relax and enjoy the evening so much more than if I simply turn up to rehearsal each week without having worked on it first. The same happens when we sing in a different language – pronunciation guides are provided and really helps to break the words down into syllables so it doesn’t feel overwhelming.

If you would like more information or have any questions at all please don’t hesitate to contact Dave Beattie via email to [email protected], take a look at our website (www.ensembleoffriends.co.uk) or check us out on Facebook. With best wishes to you all for a wonderful summer and we hope you all come to visit us in September.