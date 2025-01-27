Discover holistic wellness at the Wellbeing Fair 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday, 2nd February 2025, 10am - 4pm, The Place Theatre in Bedford will host their first Wellbeing Fair, a free event dedicated to promoting health and happiness within the community.

Organised by Standing in the Wings, the Wellbeing Fair offers attendees the opportunity to explore various holistic approaches aimed at enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The event will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, including:

Happy Healthy Healing

Mystical Rainbow Treasures

Mindfulness and Massage

Peaceful Living

Crystals with Joy

KJ Jewellery Creations

Tropic with Sharon Povey

The Rothsay Education Centre

Eagle Eye Archery

Dizziness Designs

Halcyon Yoga

Wildflowers Healing

Field of Healing

Envy Flow Hoops

Genevieve McMahon – Transformation & Joy Coach

H&S Kitchen Delights

The Place Theatre

Standing In The Wings Confidence Coaching

Attendees can engage with wellness companies, gain expert information, and become part of a vibrant community focused on holistic health. Whether you're interested in discovering a new hobby, learning about holistic therapies, or finding local wellness classes, the Wellbeing Fair provides a comprehensive platform to recharge and find your path to a balanced life. The event is also hosting eleven, free thirty minute workshops to give attendees a taster session on different areas of wellbeing from educational classes, hoopla, walks and breath work.

Wellbeing Fair

Event Details:

- Date: Sunday, 2nd February 2025

- Time:10am – 4pm

- Location: The Place Theatre, Bedford

- Admission: Free

The bar will also be open selling a range of hot and cold drinks.

For more information, to book your free ticket and to view the full list of exhibitors, please visit www.standinginthewings.co.uk.