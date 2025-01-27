Discover holistic wellness at the Wellbeing Fair 2025
Organised by Standing in the Wings, the Wellbeing Fair offers attendees the opportunity to explore various holistic approaches aimed at enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The event will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, including:
- Happy Healthy Healing
- Mystical Rainbow Treasures
- Mindfulness and Massage
- Peaceful Living
- Crystals with Joy
- KJ Jewellery Creations
- Tropic with Sharon Povey
- The Rothsay Education Centre
- Eagle Eye Archery
- Dizziness Designs
- Halcyon Yoga
- Wildflowers Healing
- Field of Healing
- Envy Flow Hoops
- Genevieve McMahon – Transformation & Joy Coach
- H&S Kitchen Delights
- The Place Theatre
- Standing In The Wings Confidence Coaching
Attendees can engage with wellness companies, gain expert information, and become part of a vibrant community focused on holistic health. Whether you're interested in discovering a new hobby, learning about holistic therapies, or finding local wellness classes, the Wellbeing Fair provides a comprehensive platform to recharge and find your path to a balanced life. The event is also hosting eleven, free thirty minute workshops to give attendees a taster session on different areas of wellbeing from educational classes, hoopla, walks and breath work.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, 2nd February 2025
- Time:10am – 4pm
- Location: The Place Theatre, Bedford
- Admission: Free
The bar will also be open selling a range of hot and cold drinks.
For more information, to book your free ticket and to view the full list of exhibitors, please visit www.standinginthewings.co.uk.