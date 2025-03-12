Dorothy Shuttleworth’s car returns to The Shuttleworth Collection

The newly acquired 1905 Wolseley ‘baby’ is welcomed home. Shuttleworth is delighted to announce the acquisition of Dorothy Shuttleworth’s 1905 Wolseley ‘Baby’ X-type 5hp two-seater Phaeton, bringing the family vehicle back into The Shuttleworth Collection.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Considered one of the rarest of all surviving Wolseley light cars, the X22 was first purchased by the Shuttleworth family around 1929 from Earls Colne, Essex, for fifteen shillings. It became a regular participant in the early days of the London to Brighton Run before the family exchanged it for the 1899 Margot Gardon quadricycle in 1935.

During its subsequent ownership, the X22 took part in the final Brooklands veteran motor race prior to the outbreak of the war in 1939, where it achieved a fastest lap of 22.71mph. In the 1970s the vehicle was restored by Peter Garner and his restoration team following his untimely passing. The X22 is widely believed to be one of the only two surviving models of the ‘Baby’ X-type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the generous support of the Shuttleworth Veteran Aeroplane Society, Shuttleworth purchased the vehicle to restore it to its place within their extensive Collection.

Dorothy Shuttleworth in the 1905 Wolseley 'Baby'.

Stuart Gray, Vehicle Manager at The Shuttleworth Trust, said, “We were delighted to have the opportunity to acquire the X22 back and to reinstate it within the family Collection. The car is one of only two 'Baby' X-types in existence and is in excellent condition. We hope to have it out on display in time for the start of our air show season in May.”

Visitors to Shuttleworth will be able to see the X22 within Shuttleworth’s Collection in the coming months. For tickets, or more information, visit shuttleworth.org