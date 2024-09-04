Dunton Community Garden to hold Annual Garden Party
Dunton Community Garden, a hidden beauty spot, is open to all. It is a place where visitors can connect with nature, experience mental and emotional wellbeing, and enjoy development opportunities.
The annual Garden Party, a Community and fundraising event, is taking place on Saturday 14th September 2-5pm.
There will be a wide range of activities and stalls provided by local organisations, such as Blacksmith and Bee Keeping Demonstration’s and live music from Da Capo Brass Quintet. Activities include land train rides, a nature walk, crazy golf and competitions. There’ll be lots to eat and drink with a BBQ, Pimms and Prosecco, cream teas and our delicious homemade cakes, preserves and produce. Stalls, plant/flower sales, and a great raffle will be available too. There'll also be a few amazing surprises to be discovered!
The Party is designed so all visitors can support the Charity by having great fun!
