Enjoy breakfast with Santa in Langford's Cherry Lane Garden Centre

Breakfast with Santa at Cherry Lane

Get into the festive spirit with Cherry Lane’s breakfast with Santa.

Join Cherry Lane Langford for a delicious breakfast with Santa and his elves. Families will be looked after by the elves and enjoy a fun-filled morning including balloon modelling and magic, and party dances as they countdown to meet Santa. All children will meet Santa, receive a special gift from him, and enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast!

Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “We can't wait to kick off our Christmas celebrations - it’s going to be a truly magical Christmas at Cherry Lane this year. Our Santa breakfast experiences are always really popular and Santa will be there to meet all the children and give them a gift. There are plenty of Christmas gifts and festive bargains to be had in-store too!

Book online for the Santa special events at www.cherry-lane.co.uk. Tickets cost £13.99 per child which includes breakfast, entertainment and a special gift; adult tickets are £9.99 and include breakfast.