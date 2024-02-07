Eve Appeal Tea Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tea Party which is being held on Saturday 9 March 2024 from 10am -12 noon at Sandy Scout Hut, will help raise funds for ovarian cancer research and boost awareness of the disease.

In 2003 Anne’s Mum Claire was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she underwent several courses of chemotherapy over the years but finally lost her battle in 2007 at the tender age of 51. Before her Mum developed the disease Anne had never heard of ovarian cancer.

It’s been seventeen years since Anne lost her mum but she thinks about her every day. She holds her tea parties in her mum’s honour and to help stop another daughter from losing her mum.

Anne at last year's event, with a picture of her mum.

In the UK nearly 7,500 women and people with ovaries are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year and it is the sixth most common cancer in women.

Anne is inviting you to join her at the tea party to learn more about the disease and help raise vital funds for research.

There will be stalls, a raffle and lots of lovely tea and cakes.

For further information please contact Anne via [email protected] or search for Anne’s Eve Appeal Fundraising page on Facebook.