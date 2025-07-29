Eyeworth family fun day

Raffle tickets will be available on the day & there are some amazing prizes on offer!

On Saturday 16th August, Eyeworth Village Hall is hosting its annual Family Fun Day on Church Farm meadow (opposite the Hall).

There is so much on offer to amuse and entertain the whole family during this fun-filled event, running from 10.30am-3.30pm. There is FREE parking and voluntary donation entry.

This annual fundraiser helps Eyeworth Village Hall raise funds needed to run for the coming year. It also allows them to maintain their 'affordable hire' pledge that they made at their re-opening in 2023 when they embarked on an extensive renovation project.

There will be something for everyone at this event from: bouncy castles, pony rides, a land train, archery, food, drinks, ice cream, fire engine (shouts permitting) and a mobile bar.

Don't forget to pop the date in your diary!

Not forgetting: face painting, crazy golf, special appearances from Glinda and Spider-Man along with stalls, games and a raffle with some amazing prizes on offer.

Eyeworth Village Hall (charity no. 300030) would like to thank all the local businesses for their support in helping to make this year's Family Fun Day the best yet!

Cash is advisable for this event as not all attractions accept card payments.

Further information can be found on Eyeworth Village Hall's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/EyeworthVillageHall.

Don't forget to pop along and spend a fun-filled family day with Eyeworth Village Hall!