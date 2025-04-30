Festival on Tap: Biggleswade prepares to raise a glass to its annual beer festival
The festival is managed by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and set up and staffed with the support of around 30 volunteers wearing the festival’s signature turquoise polo shirts. The shirts make it easy to find help and the atmosphere is guaranteed to be warm and friendly throughout.
“For our third year we’ve increased the choice of drinks on offer” said Gavin Day, CAMRA member and one of the festival organisers. “I’ve had the challenge of finding around 45 different beers and ciders, all brewed within a 30-mile radius. At a time when many pubs and breweries are struggling with increased overheads and taxation our beer festival is a great way to introduce local craft breweries and real ale to a new audience”.
Each year the festival commissions unique oversized glasses that are marked with measures that allow attendees to order a pint, half pint, or a third of pint. Many collectors then choose to take their festival glass home to add to their collection.
The festival’s charity in 2024 was the Biggleswade History Society, who provided a fascinating display showcasing pub and brewing history in Biggleswade. Festival attendees generously donated £580 to the History Society. This year the organisers felt they should support a youth charity, so the festival will be raising money for the Biggleswade & District Scouts.
In addition to a wide range of drinks (festival will have live music on Saturday afternoon.
The festival is open to the public from 8th to 10th May at Biggleswade Conservative Club, St. Andrew’s Street, Biggleswade, SG18 8BA.
For more information, please visit: biggbeerfest.org.