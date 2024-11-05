Festival Review: A landmark celebration of new voices in theatre

Milton Keynes recently played host to an extraordinary four-day festival that truly had it all—provocative new plays, inspiring discussions, and an emphasis on inclusivity rarely seen on this scale.

With The Play’s The Thing at the helm, the festival showcased nine new plays by women playwrights tackling a diverse spectrum of topics, alongside a devised piece, My World, performed by the Milton Keynes Theatre Young Company. But this wasn’t just any festival; it was an event with purpose, determination, and a commitment to accessibility that sets a new standard in the arts.

Every single performance was captioned, with panels and speeches interpreted in British Sign Language. Access videos and sensory tables dotted the venue, and The Play’s The Thing had the foresight to bring in an Access Consultant to ensure an inclusive experience from start to finish. Held at the vibrant MK Gallery, the festival was refreshingly affordable, with tickets at just £12 (£10 concessions) for plays and £8 for talks.

The speaker lineup was nothing short of stellar, featuring nationally celebrated voices in theatre. Lesley Gannon from The Writers’ Guild delivered a talk on intellectual property that was described as “gold dust” for writers eager to protect their work.

Shahnaz (Shiny) Hussain reviews MK's recent four-day festival

Ita O’Brien, the UK’s foremost Intimacy Director, who recently wrapped a film with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, captivated the audience with her insights. Jenny Sealey, the unstoppable Artistic Director of Graeae Theatre Company, made a powerful appearance shortly before accepting a UK Theatre Award for her services to the field.

The festival’s opening keynote was given by Winsome Pinnock, the first Black playwright performed at The National Theatre, whose heartfelt words set a reflective tone. Closing out the event was Suzette Coon, headlining playwright, with her forward-looking vision for theatre. Her piece, In A Key Of Her Own, resonated deeply, telling the story of Fanny Mendelssohn and an A-Level Music student challenging the rigidity of exam syllabi.

The energy was palpable throughout this inspiring festival, and for those who missed it—well, you missed a true treasure. Hats off to The Play’s The Thing for championing new writing, diverse voices, and a future of theatre that’s accessible, daring, and deeply resonant. Bravo!