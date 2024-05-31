Filmmakers wanted for Buzz Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Submit your work to the film festival celebrating creatives across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire!

Filmmakers from across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire are invited to showcase their talents and stories at our celebration of independent cinema.

Filmmakers can submit their work on the Film Freeway website: search for Buzz Cinema. Final deadline is 30th June.

We accept all short films under 30 minutes of any genre, and with specialist screenings for: Local Filmmakers, Documentary, Young Filmmakers, and Experimental Film. New this year, we have a LGBTQI+ creatives roundtable and screening, we would love to encourage submission of films for this event that explore relevant themes or made by LGBTQI+ creatives.

The festival is also an opportunity to network with other creatives across the area, and to learn new skills with no barriers to entry. We really encourage emerging filmmakers to submit and take part.

Only have a work in progress? No problem! You can benefit from out live script workshop, which allows participants to develop their work with actors.

Submit today and join us this October for an unforgettable celebration of film and creativity.