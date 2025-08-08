Fostering open day event

Everyone is welcome to pop by for a chat about fostering.

Nexus Fostering’s Ampthill team is thrilled to invite the local community of Biggleswade to a special Fostering Open Day — a welcoming and informative event designed for anyone curious about fostering or looking to start their journey.

Join the team for a friendly open day event where attendees can meet experienced social workers, ask questions, and learn more about the different types of fostering, the support available, and how fostering transforms lives. Whether you're ready to take the next step or just exploring, this is a free event and a great opportunity to discover more in a relaxed, no-pressure setting.

Date: Wednesday 10th September

Time: 4-7pm

Location: Nexus Fostering, 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

Contact number: 01462 431 774

There is free onsite parking and refreshments will be provided for you to enjoy a cup of tea and chat about helping change the lives of local children.

For more information please follow the link - www.nexusfostering.co.uk/events/ampthill-office-open-day-event-wednesday-10th-september

We can't wait to see you there!