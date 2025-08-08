Fostering open day event
Join the team for a friendly open day event where attendees can meet experienced social workers, ask questions, and learn more about the different types of fostering, the support available, and how fostering transforms lives. Whether you're ready to take the next step or just exploring, this is a free event and a great opportunity to discover more in a relaxed, no-pressure setting.
Date: Wednesday 10th September
Time: 4-7pm
Location: Nexus Fostering, 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND
Contact number: 01462 431 774
There is free onsite parking and refreshments will be provided for you to enjoy a cup of tea and chat about helping change the lives of local children.
For more information please follow the link - www.nexusfostering.co.uk/events/ampthill-office-open-day-event-wednesday-10th-september
We can't wait to see you there!