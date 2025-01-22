Get set for The Bigg Community Concert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This talented local group will be performing a varied selection of music to appeal to a wide audience.
From arrangements of well known tunes like "Danny Boy" and "Blue Moon" to Latin Motets by Stanford, there should be something to make your spine tingle!
Sponsorship of the concert has allowed the ticket prices to be kept low at just £3 per person (plus 30p booking fee). It's highly recommended to book your tickets online from the Bigg Theatre website to avoid disappointment.
This will be a relaxed concert with a short interval. The cafe and bar will be open for refreshments before & during the concert.