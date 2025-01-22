Get set for The Bigg Community Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bigg Theatre, the new arts venue on Biggleswade High Street, is hosting a community concert on Sunday, January 26 at 3pm, featuring East Bedfordshire Chamber Choir.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This talented local group will be performing a varied selection of music to appeal to a wide audience.

From arrangements of well known tunes like "Danny Boy" and "Blue Moon" to Latin Motets by Stanford, there should be something to make your spine tingle!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsorship of the concert has allowed the ticket prices to be kept low at just £3 per person (plus 30p booking fee). It's highly recommended to book your tickets online from the Bigg Theatre website to avoid disappointment.

This will be a relaxed concert with a short interval. The cafe and bar will be open for refreshments before & during the concert.