Get set for The Bigg Community Concert

By Joy Osborn
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 23:13 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 08:44 BST
The Bigg Theatre, the new arts venue on Biggleswade High Street, is hosting a community concert on Sunday, January 26 at 3pm, featuring East Bedfordshire Chamber Choir.

This talented local group will be performing a varied selection of music to appeal to a wide audience.

From arrangements of well known tunes like "Danny Boy" and "Blue Moon" to Latin Motets by Stanford, there should be something to make your spine tingle!

Sponsorship of the concert has allowed the ticket prices to be kept low at just £3 per person (plus 30p booking fee). It's highly recommended to book your tickets online from the Bigg Theatre website to avoid disappointment.

This will be a relaxed concert with a short interval. The cafe and bar will be open for refreshments before & during the concert.

