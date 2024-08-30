Hairspray the Musical returns to Milton Keynes Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hairspray the Musical, directed by Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson, comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday, 2 to Saturday, 7 September.

Michelle Ndegwa will make her professional debut in the principal role of Motormouth Maybelle having been selected from more than 3000 people who applied to the open auditions in November last year.

A soul and gospel singer, best known for her performances as a vocalist for the Gorillaz, Michelle has recorded with Billy Porter, Gregory Porter (Troy Miller), Shapeshifters, Yard Act, Becky Hill, Rita Ora, and Deseri.

Her touring, festival and concert work includes: background vocals for Wizkid, Lizzo, Jorja Smith, Emeli Sande, Becky Hill, Nubya Garcia, TLC, Liam Gallagher, Ray BLK, Nina Nesbitt, Shakka, Tom Odell, and Trevor Nelson (Soul Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall). She has performed at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury and BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Alexandra Emerson-Kirby will also be making her professional debut as Tracy Turnblad. Her passion for musical theatre started at her local YMCA Theatre in Scarborough after which she went on to train professionally at Italia Conti where she recently graduated in Musical Theatre & Dance.

Brenda Edwards (Loose Women, ITV; We Will Rock You, London Coliseum) who previously played Motormouth Maybelle in three productions of Hairspray directed by Paul Kerryson (Chicago, Sweeney Todd; Curve Theatre), now joins this production to direct alongside Kerryson.

The production is choreographed by Olivier Award winner and artistic director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Drew McOnie (In the Heights, King's Cross Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin.

When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

This iconic musical comedy features some of musical theatre’s best hit songs including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy-winning duo Marc Shaiman (music and lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics).

The creative team includes Directors Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson, Choreography by Drew McOnie, Musical Supervising and Arrangement by Ben Atkinson, Set and Costume Design by Takis, Lighting Design by Philip Gladwell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison, Video Design by George Reeves, Musical Direction and Supervision by Richard Atkinson, Projection Design by George Reeve, Casting by Grindrod Burton and Resident Director is Juliet Gough.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters.

With music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman and book by Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan, the stage production of Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards.

The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also played in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai.

Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

Hairspray is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Laurence Myers.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.