How to celebrate Halloween in Biggleswade

From pumpkin picking to themed parties, local events experts, Book a Party, give us the lowdown on how to celebrate Halloween here.

Pumpkin picking near Biggleswade

A short drive to The Pop Up Farm near Flitwick gives you rows of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Take your wellies, a basket, and a camera for a day of autumn fun. Once you’ve found your perfect pumpkins, bring them home for carving.

It’s a wonderful way to spend a chilly afternoon. Scoop out the seeds, save them for roasting, and get creative with your designs. From classic grinning faces to intricate patterns, the possibilities are endless. Pop a candle or LED light inside and set them by the door ready to greet trick-or-treaters.

3D Halloween Trail at Jordans Mill

While you’re at Jordans Mill, don’t miss their enchanting Halloween event, Jordans School of Magic – 3D Halloween Trail, running from 25th October to 2nd November between 9:30am and 3:30pm. For £4 per child, families can set off on a magical outdoor adventure through the meadows and woodlands, where playful witches and mischievous woodland ghosts have scrambled the lessons at the school of magic.

Along the trail, children will search for clues, spot lessons, and match them to the correct magical class to help restore order. Armed with special 3D glasses, young explorers can reveal hidden letters that spell out a secret magic word. Once they’ve completed the trail, they return to the Mill shop to say the word aloud and claim their prize.

Thriller dance and spooky workshops

If you want to get moving before the big night, keep an eye out for local dance and fitness studios offering Halloween-themed sessions. Some in and around Biggleswade host “Thriller” dance classes that teach you the iconic moves from the Michael Jackson video. It’s great fun, even if you have two left feet, and it’s a unique way to get into the spirit of the season.

For children, craft workshops are often run at community halls or local soft play centres, where kids can decorate pumpkins, make spooky masks, or design trick-or-treat bags.

Halloween in town

When Halloween night arrives, Biggleswade comes alive. Many houses take part in trick-or-treating, and certain streets are known for their friendly atmosphere and creative decorations. Always be courteous and only visit homes that are clearly participating. If you prefer something organised, local pubs and community centres often host parties and themed nights.

The Bigg Theatre and The Kings Reach pub have both held events in recent years, featuring live music, costume competitions, and themed drinks. There’s usually something for every age group, from gentle ghost stories for families to lively discos for the grown-ups.

Karaoke and fancy dress fun

For a social night out, Halloween karaoke is a fantastic choice. Some pubs in Biggleswade put on spooky karaoke evenings where you can belt out your favourite monster tunes. Think “Ghostbusters”, “Time Warp”, or “Somebody’s Watching Me”. Fancy dress is usually encouraged, and there’s something quite liberating about singing while dressed as a vampire or a witch. If karaoke isn’t your style, you can still join in by cheering on the brave performers while enjoying a themed drink or snack.

Scary movie night at the cinema

For those who prefer something a little more laid-back, a scary movie night is a must. Cineworld in nearby Stevenage and the Grove Theatre in Dunstable often show classic horror films or family-friendly Halloween favourites around this time of year. Grab a bag of popcorn, settle into your seat, and enjoy a cinematic scare or two. If you’d rather stay local, you could set up your own movie night at home. Draw the curtains, light some candles, and stream a classic like “Hocus Pocus” or “The Addams Family”. For a bolder crowd, go for “The Shining” or “Halloween”.

Food and drinks for a spooky night in

No Halloween celebration is complete without some themed food and drink. If you’re hosting a party or staying in for a film night, there are plenty of fun ideas to try. Start with a pumpkin soup made from the leftovers of your carving session. Add a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of paprika for a warming autumn dish. For nibbles, sausage rolls can be turned into “mummy bites” by wrapping them with thin strips of puff pastry.

You could also serve finger-shaped biscuits or toffee apples for something sweet. For drinks, mulled cider is a perfect choice on a cool October evening. If you prefer something non-alcoholic, make a “witches’ brew” punch with apple juice, ginger ale, and a handful of gummy worms floating on top. It looks wonderfully eerie but tastes delicious.

Decorating and setting the mood

Before your guests arrive or the trick-or-treaters start knocking, spend some time setting the scene. Biggleswade’s autumn evenings tend to be chilly, so keep things warm and cosy inside. Use candles, fairy lights, and pumpkins to create a soft glow. Hang a few cobweb decorations around the doorway and perhaps play some faint spooky music in the background. If you live near the town centre, you’ll notice that many homes take pride in their Halloween décor, so don’t be afraid to get creative. A few clever touches can turn even a modest space into a haunted hideaway.

Ending the night

After an evening of fun, laughter, and maybe a few harmless frights, wrap things up with a final warm drink or a slice of pumpkin pie. Biggleswade has a lovely community spirit, and Halloween is one of those times when neighbours come together, children share sweets, and adults rediscover a bit of playful magic. Whether you’ve spent the night dancing to “Thriller”, singing karaoke in fancy dress, or simply enjoying a quiet movie at home, you’ll have made the most of one of autumn’s most enjoyable evenings.