The annual Langford Village Fete is a free event which has been going for nearly thirty years to raise money for the Langford Village Hall.

The Langford Village Fete returns on Saturday 6th July (11am till 4pm) and has something for everyone.

There will be stalls selling, promoting, offering, the annual dog show run by Zante Strays, a Tug of War, a Car Show, plenty of entertainment, face painting (with all money raised going to The Fire Fighters Charity this year), bouncy castle (taking donations for the Village Hall), animal encounters with Wild Science (free), free taster sessions with Hartbeeps and ArtVenturers as well as the usual BBQ, Pizza, Bar, Hot drinks, cakes and Ice Cream.

