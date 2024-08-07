Leisure Leagues fuel football passion in Biggleswade

The Leisure Leagues 7-a-side football competitions at Stratton Leisure Centre, SG18 8JB, are taking the local sports scene by storm. With games every Wednesday and Sunday, these leagues are quickly becoming the go-to destination for football enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

HBC United Triumphs in Wednesday League

The Wednesday league has been a spectacle of high-octane football, with HBC United, managed by local business HBC Logistics, emerging as the champions. The team's remarkable journey was fueled by strategic play and teamwork. A key player trying to stop their success was Craig Hill from Bolton Squanderers, who earned the top goalscorer title. Hill’s consistent ability to score was crucial in ensuring that Bolton Squanderers were on HBC's tail.

Sunday League Expansion

HBC Utd league winners

While Wednesday nights have seen HBC United’s dominance, the Sunday league is heating up with a call for more teams and divisions. This expansion aims to cater to players of all abilities and ages, ensuring a diverse and inclusive football experience for everyone. The league’s dynamic nature promises exciting matches and opportunities for new talents to shine between 6 and 8pm.

Free Kits for New Teams

To encourage broader participation, Leisure Leagues is offering a fantastic incentive: every new team that registers will receive a free kit. This initiative aims to lower the barriers to entry, making it easier for everyone to join the fun and be part of the vibrant football community at Stratton Leisure Centre.

Community Growth and Enthusiasm

Craig Hill Top Goalscorer

Conor Murphy, the area manager overseeing St Neots, Biggleswade and Bedford, expressed his delight at the leagues' growth. “It’s amazing to see how these leagues have brought people together and provided opportunities for local football enthusiasts,” Murphy said. “We’re particularly excited about expanding the Sunday league to accommodate more teams and divisions, allowing players of all abilities and ages to enjoy football.”

A Hub of Community Spirit

The Biggleswade 7-a-side leagues are more than just football competitions; they are a celebration of community spirit. Players, supporters, friends, and families come together at Stratton Leisure Centre, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. The centre’s top-notch facilities ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all, making it the perfect venue for these gatherings alongside qualified referees and professional equipment that Leisure Leagues provides.

How to Get Involved

Whether you're an experienced player or someone looking to get back into football, the Biggleswade 7-a-side leagues offer the perfect opportunity. With games scheduled every Wednesday and Sunday, there’s no shortage of action. The leagues cater to various skill levels, ensuring that everyone can find a suitable challenge and have a great time.

Join the Fun

If you’re interested in joining the Leisure Leagues 7-a-side competitions, registering a team, or simply coming to watch the games, head over to the Leisure Leagues website. With the enticing offer of a free kit for every new team and the chance to be part of a thriving football community, now is the perfect time to get involved.

The Biggleswade 7-a-side leagues at Stratton Leisure Centre are redefining local football. Don’t miss out on the chance to play, compete, and enjoy the beautiful game in a vibrant and inclusive community setting.