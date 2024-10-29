Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society: Showtune

Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society are delighted to be presenting something a little bit different this November. We are performing Showtune, a compilation musical from the iconic composer and lyricist, Jerry Herman, who wrote such hits as Hello Dolly. Mack and Mabel and La Cage Aux Folles.

If you love musical theatre then you are bound to enjoy this show. With songs such as Hello Dolly, I Won’t Send Roses and I Am What I Am, Arcadians are loving singing a wide range of music, some from shows they have previously performed and others which are a new challenge!

This show really is something different and audience members are guaranteed a great night out!

Showtune will be performed at The Icknield Centre Letchworth from 14th – 16th November 2024, with performances at 7.30 each evening and a matinee at 2.30 on the Saturday. Tickets are £20 each with concessions at £18 on Saturday matinee. There is a ticket offer to include a small bottle of Prosecco for an extra £4.

Tickets can be purchased from the box office on 07511 519387 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians

Please come along and join the Arcadians for this evening of wonderful Jerry Herman music!