Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society: Showtune
If you love musical theatre then you are bound to enjoy this show. With songs such as Hello Dolly, I Won’t Send Roses and I Am What I Am, Arcadians are loving singing a wide range of music, some from shows they have previously performed and others which are a new challenge!
This show really is something different and audience members are guaranteed a great night out!
Showtune will be performed at The Icknield Centre Letchworth from 14th – 16th November 2024, with performances at 7.30 each evening and a matinee at 2.30 on the Saturday. Tickets are £20 each with concessions at £18 on Saturday matinee. There is a ticket offer to include a small bottle of Prosecco for an extra £4.
Tickets can be purchased from the box office on 07511 519387 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians
Please come along and join the Arcadians for this evening of wonderful Jerry Herman music!