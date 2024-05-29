Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes Everybody’s Talking About Jamie this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical, is visiting Milton Keynes Theatre from Mon 10th – Sat 15th Jun as part of its UK Tour.

The show stars Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, Sejal Keshwala (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Bend It Like Beckham West End) as Ray, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti, with X-Factor winner Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge, and Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Kevin Clifton said “I’m really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie. It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can’t wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle’s heels across the country. I’m proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Bailey said “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie on tour! As an actress it's just a dream to be playing an amazing role like Miss Hedge, and to be part of a show that has such a heartfelt and positive message.”

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Completing the cast for the 2023-24 UK Tour are KY Kelly (Anthony Gyde) (Laika Virgin), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), David McNair (Tray Sophisticay), Akshay St Clair (Dad), Jordan Ricketts (Dean), Liv Ashman (Vicki), Rhiannon Bacchus (Fatimah), Geoff Berrisford (Sayid), Jessica Daugirda (Bex), Finton Flynn (Young Loco Chanelle / Jamie New cover), Annabelle Laing (Becca), Luca Moscardini (Levi), Joshian Omana (Cy), Thomas Walton (Mickey), Takayiah Bailey (Swing), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Georgina Hagen (Understudy Margaret / Ray / Miss Hedge).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

This ‘Funny, outrageous, touching’ (Daily Telegraph) musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choreographed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This ‘sparkling coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Production Image

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells

Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae

From an idea by Jonathan Butterell

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Production Image

Directed by Matt Ryan from original direction by Jonathan Butterell

Design by Anna Fleischle

Choreography by Kate Prince

Lighting design by Lucy Carter

Sound design by Paul Groothuis

Video Design Luke Halls

Casting by Will Burton

Musical Supervisor Theo Jamieson