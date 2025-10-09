New 6-a-Side football leagues kick off in Biggleswade this November

By Conor Murphy
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 07:59 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 08:32 BST
Leisure Leagues Winnersplaceholder image
Leisure Leagues Winners
Biggleswade footballers, get ready — Leisure Leagues is bringing even more action to town with brand-new 6-a-side football leagues launching at Edward Peake School (SG18 0EJ) on Mondays and Fridays, starting 17th and 21st November.

It’s the perfect chance to get your friends together, get active, and play the beautiful game — and to make it even better, your first game is absolutely free on a brand new 3G!

Whether you already have a team or you’ve just moved to Biggleswade and want to meet new people, Leisure Leagues makes it easy to get involved. Individuals can join too, and you’ll be placed in a team so you can make friends while enjoying quality football each week.

Players can expect qualified referees, professional equipment, and top-quality organisation, along with trophies and medals for winners, runners-up, MVPs and top goal scorers — giving every match that extra edge of excitement.

Players enjoying a game at Leisure Leagues.placeholder image
Players enjoying a game at Leisure Leagues.

Area Manager Conor Murphy, who has overseen Leisure Leagues’ growth to more than 70 teams playing weekly, said he’s thrilled to expand the Biggleswade football scene.

“We’ve seen fantastic enthusiasm from players in our Wednesday league at Stratton Leisure, and we’re excited to now offer even more opportunities for local people to play. These new Monday and Friday leagues will make it easier than ever for Biggleswade residents to enjoy fun, competitive football close to home.”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action this November!

Leagues start: Monday 17th & Friday 21st November

Venue: Edward Peake School, Biggleswade (SG18 0EJ)

First Game: Free for all new teams

Features: Qualified referees, trophies, medals & professional equipment

Contact: Conor Murphy – 07360 497281

Email: [email protected]

Sign up now: www.leisureleagues.net

