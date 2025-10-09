New 6-a-Side football leagues kick off in Biggleswade this November
It’s the perfect chance to get your friends together, get active, and play the beautiful game — and to make it even better, your first game is absolutely free on a brand new 3G!
Whether you already have a team or you’ve just moved to Biggleswade and want to meet new people, Leisure Leagues makes it easy to get involved. Individuals can join too, and you’ll be placed in a team so you can make friends while enjoying quality football each week.
Players can expect qualified referees, professional equipment, and top-quality organisation, along with trophies and medals for winners, runners-up, MVPs and top goal scorers — giving every match that extra edge of excitement.
Area Manager Conor Murphy, who has overseen Leisure Leagues’ growth to more than 70 teams playing weekly, said he’s thrilled to expand the Biggleswade football scene.
“We’ve seen fantastic enthusiasm from players in our Wednesday league at Stratton Leisure, and we’re excited to now offer even more opportunities for local people to play. These new Monday and Friday leagues will make it easier than ever for Biggleswade residents to enjoy fun, competitive football close to home.”
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action this November!
Leagues start: Monday 17th & Friday 21st November
Venue: Edward Peake School, Biggleswade (SG18 0EJ)
First Game: Free for all new teams
Features: Qualified referees, trophies, medals & professional equipment
Contact: Conor Murphy – 07360 497281
Email: [email protected]
Sign up now: www.leisureleagues.net