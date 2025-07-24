Opinion: Burlesque isn't back, it never left!

Last week Holly Williams wrote a piece for BBC Culture news about Burlesque. The headline read "Burlesque is back, but is it empowering or degrading to women?" And as a burlesque performer and instructor, over the past week I have read many responses to this on social media.

The article came as two big "burlesque" shows hit the mainstream London stages. The musical of the film "Burlesque" was created by Christina Aguilera , who also starred in the original 2010 movie, opened at the London Savoy theatre and "Diamonds and Dust" is the brand new show brought to London's new Emerald Theatre by Queen of Burlesque Dita Von Teese.

The article suggested that despite the colourful history and timeline of burlesque and the movement towards diversity and inclusivity, "Burlesque the musical" and "Diamonds and Dust" are old fashioned in their aesthetic of classic burlesque. Referring both to the storyline of "Burlesque", which remains in line with that of the original film, and the appearance of the dancers in "Diamonds and Dust". Whilst Williams acknowledged "they're all undeniably fantastic performers" and stated "some of the circus skills made my jaw drop" she still felt the need to comment further, describing the show as feeling "feeling boringly straight and sanitised" and "as subversive as a Victoria's secret show."

Burlesque performers took to social media to highlight that Williams did not reach out to performers or attend any of the smaller grassroots shows as part of her research for her article.

Kitty Claus and some of her showgirl acadamy students at a snake meet and greet photoshoot event.

TigerHeart Kelley wrote "just because Dita's in town doesn't mean burlesque has suddenly returned, it never left!"

She goes on to say that "the real issue is that people will spend hundreds on a ticket to see a big name but will skip a £15 grassroots show in their own community" and with smaller shows needing to be cancelled as a result of poor ticket sales, this sentiment has been echoed repeatedly within the wider Burlesque community.

These smaller shows are vital for performers and the industry as a whole, for one thing, these shows are where people feel truely inspired. Performer Lilith Lovelace said it was whilst watching one of these shows she was inspired from "I love Burlesque" to "I must DO burlesque". In response to the article headline asking "is it degrading to women?" Lilith replied "burlesque isn't just women, its EVERY single body!" Going on to say that the burlesque performer who inspired her wasn't a woman and to this day her favourite performer to watch is a boylesque performer.

Its important to understand, that when it comes to "diverse" "neo burlesque" that prof Jacki Wilson referred to in Williams' article and the "old fashioned, Classic burlesque", it isn't a case of one of the other. We don't need to shun classic burlesque to be empowering, it is ok to love, support and perform both.

Kitty claus performing at Viva Blackpool

Lilith Lovelace again reiterated the general consensus that perhaps Williams should have spoken to performers, producers and audience members as well as university professors.

Personally, I have been involved in Burlesque for three years. Last year I performed at multiple venues and this year I opened classes and began teaching Burlesque and Pole-esque classes in Biggleswade. We have our charity showcase scheduled on 18th October (in aid of Domestic abuse charity Refuge). This coming Saturday (26th July), there is also a showcase being put on at the Roundabout Club in Sandy by Potton based BCD instructor Miss Gigi. We need the support of the community to host these shows and to showcase the local talent that is growing in the area, and to give these individuals the stage that they deserve.

As performers and instructors we get to witness and experience how empowering burlesque really is. I am getting to witness first hand womens confidence growing, women supporting one another and learning to love their bodies. The feedback from students speaks volumes. It is all about feeling confident, feeling feminine, feeling sexy. And its important to highlight that the feeling of sexiness isnt about the male gaze, it is about realising that sexy isnt a dress size, it is a mindset. It is about feeling empowered in your own skin. And in the words of Dita Von Teese herself "Burlesque isnt about seducing men, it is about embracing your womanhood"

There is absolutely nothing degrading about a woman finding support and community, making friends and falling in love with herself again following illness, bereavement, infidelity and trauma. There is nothing degrading about us healing and reclaiming our power.

Details of my classes and October's showcase can be found at www.thefallenangels.co.uk