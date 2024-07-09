Pick up a bargain at Biggleswade Rotary Club's bric-a-brac stall

By Barbara HazellContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 09:49 BST
Market Stall Biggleswade Rotary Club.

Biggleswade Rotary Club will be on Biggleswade Market on Saturday 20th July with second hand/old tools and bric-a-brac.

