Potton New Year's Eve 2025 Bash
See in the New Year in Potton with Drunk and Disorderly, a local band that will have you dancing to songs across the decades!
Held at Potton Scout Hut (SG19 3EH) on Tuesday, 31st December.
Entry is by advanced ticket only - purchased online via Ticket Source https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/potton/potton-scout-hut-and-headquarters/new-years-eve-bash/2024-12-31/20:30/t-mopdyve or from Cameron's Newsagents, Potton.
Price £10 per person.
From 8.30pm (doors open at 8pm) and carriages at 12.30am.
Pay bar - please do not bring your own drinks. All profits are in aid of the Potton Hall for All community building fitting out and build project.