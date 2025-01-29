REVIEW: Bold, breathtaking, and brilliant - Dear Evan Hansen is an unforgettable triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Making its highly anticipated debut at Milton Keynes Theatre this January, Dear Evan Hansen brings the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier award-winning musical to life in a breathtaking new production.

Evan Hansen is an anxious high schooler who just wants to fit in. When a grieving classmate’s parents mistake him for their son’s close friend, he gets caught up in a well-intentioned but elaborate fabrication. Is he doing it to comfort them or to finally feel like he belongs? As Evan’s reputation grows, so does his confidence. He’s welcomed in ways he never imagined. But the truth has a way of catching up, and the consequences might be more than he’s ready to face. The show thoughtfully explores sensitive and deeply relevant issues for today’s youth, occasionally adding gentle humour to shine a light on mental health, loneliness, and the crucial need for connection in a world that can often feel isolating.

It’s been nine years since the original show premiered, and now this thrilling new production reimagines the powerful story through a contemporary lens.

Filled with some of the biggest musical theatre hits of the last decade, the pop-style music was beautifully enhanced by superb lyrics. The sound quality was outstanding and I caught every note and every word. I especially loved the seven-piece band, whose acoustic feel added warmth and depth, perfectly complementing the songs and enriching the performance.

Evan and Zoe

The ultra-modern, minimalist set was incredibly effective, featuring sleek straight lines and glass screens that cleverly gave the aura of separation and looking in. The use of mirrors and screens, combined with dynamic projections, created jaw-dropping moments that elevated the experience, and the visual effects added an exciting, almost cinematic quality.

Featuring an exciting mix of musical theatre legends alongside rising stars, it brings a fresh, dynamic energy.

Ryan Kopel’s portrayal of Evan Hansen is nothing short of flawless. His performance is a masterclass in capturing the complexities of anxiety, with every tense movement and tremor conveying the character's deep discomfort and inner turmoil. He brings Evan’s awkwardness to life in a way that feels raw but there is a sense of humour too, while his voice, perfectly beautiful and effortlessly powerful, adds a layer of emotional depth that resonates throughout the performance. Kopel truly embodies the character, creating a performance that is both heartbreaking and utterly captivating.

All main character, Lauren Conroy (Zoe Murphy), Alice Fearn (Evan’s mum, Heidi), Helen Anker (Cynthia Murphy), Richard Hurst Larry Murphy), Killian Thomas Lefevre (Connor Murphy), Will Forgrave Jared Kleinman, and Vivian Panka (Alana Beck) deliver their performances immaculately too. They bring their unique roles to life with remarkable depth and authenticity, each capturing the essence of their character, from the subtle nuances to the powerful emotions that drive them, and their vocals are nothing short of stunning, each hitting every note with precision and passion. And let's not forget the ensemble Tom Dickerson, Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Olivia-Faith Kamau whose choreography and vocal harmonies are beautifully woven together, creating moments of pure musical magic that elevate the entire production.

I thoroughly enjoyed the show, with its captivating performances and stunning visuals. While the pop-style music occasionally felt repetitive, it was still beautifully delivered, and I found myself swept up in the emotional power of the songs. The talented cast and incredible production made it an unforgettable experience, though a slightly shorter runtime of about 20 minutes could have made it even more impactful without losing any of the magic.

