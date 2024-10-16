Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Set against the glittering excess of the Roaring Twenties, Chicago follows the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and aspiring nightclub dancer who murders her lover when he attempts to leave her.

Desperate to escape conviction, Roxie manipulates public opinion, the press, and her fellow inmate, Velma Kelly—a vaudeville star turned murderess. With the cunning assistance of Chicago’s most notorious defence attorney, she transforms her crime into a sensational media frenzy, creating a scandalous spectacle that mirrors the sensational headlines of modern tabloids.

From the outset, this show promised to be an absolute corker. The set design was minimal yet striking, with sleek lines that combined the blackness of the stage with the dazzling gold frame of the courtroom. Subdued lighting, punctuated by sharp spotlights, created an intense and seductive atmosphere. The band was cleverly positioned high on stage during the courtroom scenes, suggesting they were part of the court—representing the jury, registrar, clerks, lawyers etc.

Lighting played a crucial role in establishing the ambience, using stripped and silhouetted lines on the floor to evoke the feeling of prison cells. The costumes balanced simplicity and minimalism while conveying powerful themes of depravity and seduction, showcasing remarkable artistic skill.

Chicago Cast

The choreography brought a fresh and innovative edge to the performance, though it ultimately fell short in terms of intensity, precision, and slick execution. I found myself longing for sharper, more forceful movements that would convey control and vitality. The overall performance lacked the explosive bursts of energy that can truly electrify an audience.

As the band opened with the first number, I felt a thrill of anticipation, the hairs on my neck standing on end. However, I was soon struck by how restrained the action felt. There were hints of a spark throughout the show—glimpses of something greater stirring beneath the surface—but these moments never fully materialised.

The character portrayals also lacked intensity. A prime example was Velma's chair dance, which felt awkward and unconvincing. Instead of exuding the sultry confidence typical of the role, the performance seemed rather tame. This lack of energy diminished the impact of what should have been a show-stopping moment. The "Cell Block Tango" also felt flat, lacking the dynamic range needed to convey the underlying rage and intensity effectively.

However, there were moments of inspiration that stood out, particularly in the "We Both Reached for the Gun" scene. This segment was executed with great precision and energy, creating a captivating highlight of the performance. The dynamic interplay between the characters seamlessly blended humour and drama, enhancing the tension and excitement, and leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The fan dance was both beautiful and amusing, captivating the audience with its elegance and charm. The performers moved gracefully, skilfully manipulating the fans to create stunning visual patterns. The playful energy added a delightful touch, making it a memorable moment.

The Ensemble

It was the band who were the stars of the show for me. They brought a fantastic dynamic and energy to the show, not only through the obvious joy they displayed while performing captivating late-night club music but also through their interaction with the actors. Their integration into the performance created a deeper, more immersive experience for the audience. By celebrating their contribution and bringing them from the background to the forefront of the production, their impact was truly recognised.

In summary, while Chicago showcased moments of brilliance and artistry, it ultimately fell short of the high-energy spectacle I had hoped for. The production had the foundation for greatness but missed the mark in fully delivering the electric experience that this iconic show is known for.

You can grab a ticket to see this performance at the Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office.