Sandy celebrates National Heritage Days

One of the mosaics beautifully designed by artist Oliver Budd and created in workshops by community groups.

Community groups in Sandy are coming together to celebrate National Heritage Days with lots of exciting events and activities co-ordinated by the Sandy Historical Research Group.

The celebration kicks off with a ‘testing’ Quiz on Sandy's Buildings Past and Present. Quiz sheets will be available from Sandy Library from Friday 12 September.

Not forgetting the children, on Saturday 13 September children will be able to design and make their very own Roman Mosaic Tile. The event takes place in Sandy Library with the Library Manager Madeline and Lynne Darlow and starts at 10.00 am.

On Wednesday 17 September our local Wellbeing Walkers will follow the Sandy Mosaic Heritage Trail and learn about the history of each mosaic. The walk leader is Cathy Bailey and a talk on the history of each mosaic will be given by SHRG member Richard Barlow. The event will start at 10.00 am and those wishing to take part should meet outside the Post Office by the grandstand. Why not join in, you would be most welcome?

Join the Wellbeing Walkers and find out the history behind this beautiful mosaic.

St Swithun’s Church will be opening their doors on Saturday 20 September from 1pm-4pm.

Why not visit this historic Church and join St Swithun’s for their Summer Fete with lots of stalls and activities?

These events have been kindly supported by Sandy Town Council.