Sandy Garden and Craft Show - Call for entries

Entries are being invited from people who love gardening, crafting and cooking, to the Sandy Garden & Craft Show - taking place on Saturday 30th August from 1pm - 5pm, in the Great Hall & Bowls Pavilion of Sandy Conservative Club.

Whether you are a hobbyist, baker, artist, knitter, brewer, grower, floral artist or have other skills to show, the Sandy Garden & Craft Show offers the opportunity to showcase your talents and join a community of people to share your interests.

Entries are welcome from both adults and young people. See the website: https://thesandyshow.co.uk/findoutmore for details of this year’s event, the different categories and classes available and complete a copy of the entry form. Paper copies of the 2025 Show Schedule are available from Sandy Library and local shops.

The first show was held in 1868, and attendances reached its first peak in the 1920s with crowds of up to twelve thousand, requiring the LNER to lay on special trains. The first post-war Show in 1946, attracted even more visitors, with over 15,000 coming in through the gates! Most of the shows were held in the grounds of Sandye Place and it is hoped that the show will be able to return there in the future. In doing so the number of categories and classes may be increased.

Sandy Garden and Craft Show 2024 Photo Neil Darlow

Central Bedfordshire Council are currently holding a consultation regarding the future of Sandye Place and members of the public are being encouraged to take part either through the online consultation, search ‘Central Bedfordshire Council Consultation Sandye Place’ or via paper copies available from the Library and Sandy Town Council offices.