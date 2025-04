Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

A selection from our archives' will take place on Saturday 12 April 10.00 am-2.00 pm at Sandy Methodist Church, St Neots Road, Sandy.

Admission is £2.00 and free to members. Refreshments are available, with publications for sale and a raffle.

Please bring along any old photographs that you have of Sandy people and places. We would love to see them!