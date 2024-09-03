Sandy holds popular autumn market on Sunday, 22nd September 2024
This year’s Autumn Market is set for the 22nd of September 2024 from 10am to 4pm at the Market Square.
The market brings residents and local businesses together through the buying and selling of a wide range of products including hot food and drinks, uniquely curated gifts, handmade products, cosmetics, fashion items, craft beers and spirits and many more.
As many residents look forward to the Council’s seasonal markets, all residents are warmly welcome to the market to support small business owners based in Sandy and neighbouring towns and villages. The day will be bustling with activity and filled with lots of fun on the day.
You can visit our facebook page for more information on the market: https://www.facebook.com/Sandytowncouncil/
