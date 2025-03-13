Shuttleworth and aero legends announce a new relationship

Aero Legends' Spitfires

Shuttleworth and Aero Legends are delighted to announce a new relationship that will see Aero Legends’ flight experiences operating out of Shuttleworth Aerodrome (Old Warden) from May.

Aero Legends are a premium provider of vintage flying experiences, offering customers the chance to fly in authentically restored wartime aircraft with some of the world’s most established pilots. Their growing fleet of pleasure flight aircraft is the most diverse in the UK and includes the legendary Spitfire.

Shuttleworth is home to a live airfield, an internationally renowned Collection of aircraft from 1909-1950, as well as veteran vehicles and buses, heritage exhibits, a 9-acre Regency Garden and Shuttleworth House, a Victorian mansion. The site also operates a popular café that is free to access.

Now, the two organisations are excited to be offering a new location for flight experiences in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. Members of the public will be able to book flights in a two-seater Spitfire as well as a T6 Harvard aircraft from Shuttleworth Aerodrome. Following a detailed pre-flight briefing, Aero Legends will offer guests the chance to experience a fantastic range of aerobatic manoeuvres in unrestricted airspace, with no limit on guest numbers – who can enjoy watching from the ground and make the most of Shuttleworth’s on-site facilities. Flight bookers will take home a souvenir pack complete with flight certificate and aircraft patch.

Benjamin Perkins, Managing Director of Aero Legends, said, “We can’t wait to bring our premium vintage flying experiences to Shuttleworth in this new relationship. This will be the fourth location from which we can provide thrilling experiences in our legendary aircraft.”

Jean-Michel Munn, Head of Engineering at Shuttleworth, added, “We are excited to see Shuttleworth as a new location for Aero Legends’ iconic flying experiences. This development in our relationship is a great move toward strengthening bonds in the aviation community. Long may it continue.”

To find out more or to book an Aero Legends flight experience at Shuttleworth, visit shuttleworth.org. Flying guests will also receive complimentary access to Shuttleworth’s Collection and Garden.