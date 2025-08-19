Shuttleworth celebrates the very best of British innovation

Celebrate the very best of British innovation at Shuttleworth on Saturday, August 30, with the Best of British Air Show.

As regular visitors to Shuttleworth will know, the aerodrome near Biggleswade is also home to an internationally renowned collection of airworthy aircraft (from the oldest airworthy British aircraft – the Blackburn Monoplane – to a genuine Supermarine Spitfire Mk Vc), veteran vehicles and more.

At the Best of British Air Show later this month, these incredible assets will appear as part of their respective air displays and vehicle parades. Joining them, once again, will be a range of exciting visiting air display acts and vehicles.

Highlights in the air include Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron’s de Havilland DH.100 Vampire – an exceptional example of an early jet – as well as various helicopters in the form of two Westland Gazelles from the Gazelle Squadron, a Westland Lynx and a Westland Wasp.

Sopwith Pup Takes Flight

Unique to this show are some exciting pair formations that see a visiting aircraft team up with their Shuttleworth Collection counterpart. Aircraft Restoration Company’s Westland Lysander will join the Collection’s ‘Lizzie’, and The Fighter Collection’s Gloster Gladiator will fly with Shuttleworth’s Gladiator, before all four appear together in a tribute to the Bristol Mercury engine.

There will also be a formation dedicated to the Cambridge and Oxford University Air Squadron’s 100th anniversary.

With Shuttleworth’s new split flying format, visitors can enjoy two air displays for the price of one – the first taking place at 14:00 and the second at 19:00 – where you might get the chance to see the Collection’s Edwardian aircraft airborne (if the weather is kind).

Outside of the air display, there’s a brilliant range of ground attractions that are all included in the price of a ticket. Shuttleworth’s Learning Team will present their everpopular interactive Discovery Zones aimed to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots and enthusiasts.

There will also be free rides for children to enjoy. The Cambridge and Oxford University Air Squadron will be on site with three static aircraft on display: a Grob Tutor, a Scottish Aviation Bulldog and a de Havilland Chipmunk. Visitors can browse a stunning range of British vehicles from both the Collection and invited guests, and you can even hop on a vintage bus to travel the site in style.

Up at Shuttleworth House, former home of the Collection’s founder, Richard Shuttleworth, there are more activities for children, grand rooms to explore plus guided tours for a small additional fee.

Marc Boult, Head of Visitor Operations at Shuttleworth, said:“Shuttleworth is itself a British institution, from the Shuttleworth family’s legacy to the Collection’s fascinating working aircraft and vehicles. What better place to celebrate the remarkable British achievements in aviation and automotive history?”

Tickets are available from shuttleworth.org from just £36 and children go free.