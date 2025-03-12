Cuddles with the Easter Bunny. Easter Fly In.

On Sunday 20 and Monday, 21 April, Shuttleworth’s Easter event returns by popular demand. 2025 sees some exciting new activities included to give families a fantastic full day’s entertainment.

A long-standing crowd-favourite at Shuttleworth is their annual Easter event which sees the Easter Bunny take to the skies to arrive in style at Shuttleworth Aerodrome. Following their arrival, children can enjoy a classic egg hunt around the stunning nine-acre regency garden, Swiss Garden, before meeting the Bunny in person and receiving their very own chocolate egg to take home.

New for 2025, this year’s event will also include a fun fair, magic shows and balloon modelling so that families can make the most of their day. Visitors will have the entire Shuttleworth site to explore, including all six hangars of their renowned collection of airworthy vintage aircraft and veteran vehicles. Families can also hop aboard one of Shuttleworth’s iconic vintage buses and enjoy a trip to Shuttleworth House, which will be open to the public across both days.

Events Manager, Hannah Lack, said, “We can’t wait to see families enjoying our newly expanded Easter offer this year. We’ve worked hard to develop this long-standing popular event to offer even more fun things to do for the whole family.”

Tickets for Shuttleworth’s Easter event are available from £12.50 via shuttleworth.org.