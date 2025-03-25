Shuttleworth's Summer Fete Open Weekend offers accessible entry price

Following the huge success of a trial event in 2024, Shuttleworth will be throwing open the gates to its house, collection, garden, and a fantastic array of ground attractions, for perhaps its biggest site-wide event outside of the air show season.

On Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July, you can visit Shuttleworth’s entire site for just £5 per adult – children go free. The site is made up of Shuttleworth House – a stunning Victorian mansion that is also an award-winning wedding and event venue – the Shuttleworth Collection – a treasure trove of vintage aircraft from 1909-1950, including the World’s oldest airworthy aircraft, as well as veteran vehicles and buses – and Swiss Garden – an idyllic 9-acre Regency garden, complete with resident peacocks.

On top of the usual visitor attraction, Shuttleworth’s Summer Fete Open Weekend will also feature live music from talented local musicians, mouth-watering street food, a craft and gift market, various activities and fun fair rides, model clubs and more. For an additional charge, you can also take a seat in Shuttleworth’s genuine 1942 Mark Vc Spitfire.

Hannah Lack, Events Manager for Shuttleworth, said:“For one weekend of the year, we’re excited to offer as accessible an entry price as we can to welcome people into our heritage site. We hope to be able to showcase our rich history, as well as bringing some fantastic summer fun to visitors across the weekend.”

Tickets for Shuttleworth’s Summer Fete Open Weekend are available online via shuttleworth.org. Adults are £5 and children go free.