Silverstone Museum has launched an exciting exclusive exhibition showcasing 75 years of Formula 1®, set to thrill F1® fans and visitors making a pit stop at the award-winning attraction.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world-first for the museum, it unveiled a legendary line-up of iconic racing cars on display at the new exhibition to mark the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1® Driver’s World Championship, including F1® cars driven by Lando Norris and George Russell.

The unique collection of racing cars, rare artefacts and motorsport memorabilia, was revealed for the first time on May 13 – exactly 75 years to the day that the first Formula 1® Driver’s World Championship race was held at Silverstone. The must-see exhibition’s incredible collection of classic and modern day cars is geared up to showcase the pinnacle of motorsport performance featuring racing cars past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F1® cars driven by Lando Norris and George Russell are some of the highlights of the exhibition featuring racing cars driven by former champions including Graham Hill, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell. Located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit, the museum is showcasing more than 60 exhibits to mark motorsport’s momentous milestone with the exhibition running until the end of September this year.

Silverstone Museum Celebrates 75 Years of F1® with New Exclusive Exhibition

Rob Jaina, Head of Learning and Engagement at Silverstone Museum, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this unique collection of F1® cars and exhibits, some of which have never been on display to the public before. We are thrilled to be able to showcase so many iconic F1® cars alongside amazing artefacts from our archives, as we commemorate every decade of the Formula 1® Driver's World Championship demonstrating how F1® has become a global phenomenon.”

The museum will showcase an incredible collection of classic and current F1® cars in a legendary line-up of magnificent machines, including:

The BRM P578 driven by Graham Hill which will be displayed for the first time alongside son Damon’s championship winning Williams FW18

The legendary Lotus 72 sporting one of motorsport’s most iconic liveries

The BRM P160 - Niki Lauda's first point-scoring F1® car

The Leyton House March CG891 F1® car designed by Adrian Newey

The FW14B – the car that took Nigel Mansell to World Championship glory

The 2023 Mercedes W14 driven by George Russell

The 2009 Brawn driven by Jenson Button to his World Title

The 2000 McLaren MP4/15 driven by David Coulthard – a British Grand Prix winner

The exhibition will feature several F1® trophies won by racing legends, including Graham Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart alongside helmets worn by previous world champions including Damon Hill and Alain Prost. Formula One® race suits and motorsport memorabilia will also form part of the prestigious collection which will be refreshed regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverstone Museum Celebrates 75 Years of F1® with New Exclusive Exhibition

Rob added: “There will be more exciting exhibits to come, as we continue to update the collection in the coming months with the stunning Ferrari 156 ‘Sharknose’ from 1961 and the McLaren that Lando Norris drove in his first ever British Grand Prix joining this exhibition, ensuring there will always be something new and amazing for visitors to see.

“The museum visitors have the opportunity to have a photo in a mock Royal Podium, re-enacting the only time the reigning monarch visited Silverstone at that first race in 1950.

Not only can they immerse themselves in the history and heritage of F1® through the new exhibition, they can also see the circuit where all the action took place - there is nowhere else in the world where you can have that unique, world-class visitor experience!”

For more information and to book tickets go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/