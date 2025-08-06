Spirits, secrets and suspense await in HATS' 'Séance for Murder'

The cast of Séance for Murder are ready to take the stage.

Prepare for an evening of chilling mystery and delicious intrigue as HATS Meppershall invites you to their latest theatrical thriller, Séance for Murder by Angela Lanyon.

Taking place on 25th, 26th, and 27th September at 7.30pm, this interactive murder mystery promises ghostly goings-on, sharp wit, and a murder to solve, all served up with a generous helping of suspense.

The story begins in the drawing room of local medium Alice, who hosts a séance attended by widowed Evelyn and her sceptical daughter Lizzie. Joining them are friends Joyce and her overbearing husband Keith, along with Charles, a charming journalist with an eye for Lizzie. But it’s not just spirits they’re hoping to summon. With wartime secrets buried across the street in Roger’s garden, where a plane once crashed, and tensions simmering between the guests, things quickly take a deadly turn.

When a piercing scream signals the discovery of a body, it’s up to you, the audience, to piece together the clues. During the interval, while enjoying a delicious Cheese Ploughman’s supper, you’ll get the chance to take part in The Murder Quiz. Can you name the victim, the murderer, and the motive before the final act reveals all?

With twists, turns and ghostly thrills, Séance for Murder is the perfect blend of mystery and immersive theatre. Gather your cleverest friends and join us for a night where every table could be the Winning Table — if you can solve the crime!

Tickets (£16 including cheese Ploughman's supper) are available now at:

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the mystery. Will you uncover the truth, or will the killer remain at large…?