Stotfold native Bob Street releases autobiography detailing journey from Biggleswade to global Salvation Army service

Bob with his latest book, 'The Privilege of Service', containing 365 daily readings from his life experiences

Bob Street spent the first 20 years of his life in Stotfold, went to Stratton School, Biggleswade, played football for Stotfold FC, married Janet Adams from Shefford, then left for college with Janet to be trained as Salvation Army officers.

The years that followed took them to around 50 countries with many varied roles. Now, back home and 'retired', Commissioner Bob Street has written his autobiography in 365 daily enterprising snapshots. It includes his schooldays and friends, interviews with Eric Morecambe. Bobby Ball, Wendy Craig, John Motson, President Mugabe and other personalities.

Bob's book, The Privilege of Service, has a different theme for each day of the week, covering places visited, people who made an impression, issues tackled and responsibilities that came with serving others.

Those responsibilities included becoming principal of the college he attended to be trained, editor and editor-in-chief of the Army's newspapers, commissioner for Europe and also for the South Pacific and East Asia, where he opened the Salvation Army's first premises in Mongolia.

Bob, second from the right, at 17 was Stotfold Reserves top goal scorer

In its publicity material for the book Amazon describe's Bob as 'superb at producing beautifully easy reading', combining it with 'profound thinking'.

The Privilege of Service, by Robert Street has 416 pages, is published by Salvation Books and is available in paperback, Kindle and Kobo.