The future of The Sandy Show may be in your hands

The Sandy Show, recently renamed, 'The Sandy Garden & Craft Show', has been a major annual event in Sandy for 156 years. The Show has survived two world wars, bereavements, loss of venue (twice!) and most recently, a global pandemic. Now however, due to members of the organising team retiring and/or passing away, there is a need for some 'new blood' to help keep it going for many more years.

Over the last three years, following the closure of Sandye Place and therefore the loss of a long term and well established venue, the home of the annual Sandy Garden & Craft Show has been The Great Hall of Sandy Conservative Club, where due to the limitations of available space the layout has had to be trimmed back quite significantly in order to get as many exhibits and Show Classes on display as possible. This year, (August 31st 2024}, the Conservative Bowls Pavilion was brought into use, previously unavailable due to Home fixture clashes. The additional space provided extra room for Show categories and some much-valued accommodation for visitors to enjoy a sit down for a cup of tea and some cake!

As for the Show itself, as the number of exhibits entered were up by around 12% to nearly 700, even the extra display space got filled up, meaning some ingenious planning will be required for the future! Clearly, on the evidence of the last three years, there continues to be a demand for this longstanding event in the calendar - especially as of the 28 first time entrants, around half of these were youngsters under 16! This trend bodes well for future years BUT assistance is needed to help the Show to keep going. This might include volunteering to join the organising team, or offering to help out on Show day, as a Steward or to help out generally during the event.

As a first step, it would be very helpful to hear the thoughts of everyone interested in helping the Show to thrive and grow - in line with modern social trends, as well as retaining the traditional elements that have served so well over many years. Please come along to the Annual General Meeting, on Tuesday 15th October 2024, in the Bowls Pavilion of Sandy Conservative Club, Bedford Road, Sandy SG19 1EL, commencing at 7.30pm.

For more information, please email: [email protected] and to see what happens at the Show, please visit the website at: https://thesandyshow.co.uk

Hope to see you there at the AGM!