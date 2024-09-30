The Radiance Of Diwali - Biggleswade 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for a vibrant celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights! We invite everyone to experience the joy and unity of this cherished festival. Enjoy dazzling light displays, traditional music and dance, and delicious Indian cuisine. Whether you’re familiar with Diwali or new to the festivities, come together with friends and family as we celebrate hope, light, and community on this special occasion!

We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Diwali party is set to be even bigger and better, and we’d love to have you join us for another night of joy, dance, and delicious food.

This event has been going from strength to strength every year and always promises to be a fantastic night out. If you like Indian food, great music and dancing the night away then this is a night not to be missed.

Members of all communities come together every year to join in the celebrations, everybody is welcome.

Radiance Of Diwali 2024 flyer

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 9th November 2024

Time: 5:30 PM onwards

Venue: The Weatherly Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade, SG18 8JH

Highlights of the Event:

• Delicious 3-course Indian Veg and Non Veg buffet

• Live entertainment by Signature Entertainment DJ and MC

• Performances, live Dhol music, Bollywood Dance Show, Traditional Bharatanatyam dance performance by students of Mayura School Of Dance and much more!

Below you will find our invitation for this year’s celebration, filled with all the information you need about the exciting evening we have planned.

Ticket Prices:

• Adults: £23

• Children under 16: £15

• Family Ticket (2 adults, 2 children): £70

How to Book:

Please contact Cllr Sarju Patel at 07795014731 or Parv at 07949531915 to reserve your tickets.

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:

• Specsavers Biggleswade

• KP & Sons Properties

• Biggleswade Express

• Mayura School of Dance

We can’t wait to celebrate Diwali with you and make wonderful memories together. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or require further information.