The Radiance Of Diwali - Biggleswade 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Diwali party is set to be even bigger and better, and we’d love to have you join us for another night of joy, dance, and delicious food.
This event has been going from strength to strength every year and always promises to be a fantastic night out. If you like Indian food, great music and dancing the night away then this is a night not to be missed.
Members of all communities come together every year to join in the celebrations, everybody is welcome.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, 9th November 2024
Time: 5:30 PM onwards
Venue: The Weatherly Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade, SG18 8JH
Highlights of the Event:
• Delicious 3-course Indian Veg and Non Veg buffet
• Live entertainment by Signature Entertainment DJ and MC
• Performances, live Dhol music, Bollywood Dance Show, Traditional Bharatanatyam dance performance by students of Mayura School Of Dance and much more!
Below you will find our invitation for this year’s celebration, filled with all the information you need about the exciting evening we have planned.
Ticket Prices:
• Adults: £23
• Children under 16: £15
• Family Ticket (2 adults, 2 children): £70
How to Book:
Please contact Cllr Sarju Patel at 07795014731 or Parv at 07949531915 to reserve your tickets.
Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:
• Specsavers Biggleswade
• KP & Sons Properties
• Biggleswade Express
• Mayura School of Dance
We can’t wait to celebrate Diwali with you and make wonderful memories together. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or require further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.