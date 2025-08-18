The Sandy Historical Research Group - Memories of Old Sandy

The Dovecote at Sandye Place

The Sandy Historical Research Group will be holding an exhibition of artefacts from their archives on Saturday 30 August from 12.00 am-4.00 pm in the Baptist Church Hall, Sandy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshments will be available as well as a raffle. Many interesting publications about Sandy will also be available to purchase including postcards of old Sandy.

Members of the public are invited to bring along any old local photographs, memorabilia or documents that they might have.

Admission is £2.00 for non-members. For members of Sandy Historical Research Group admission is free. Why not ask about membership?