The Sandy Historical Research Group - Memories of Old Sandy
The Sandy Historical Research Group will be holding an exhibition of artefacts from their archives on Saturday 30 August from 12.00 am-4.00 pm in the Baptist Church Hall, Sandy.
Refreshments will be available as well as a raffle. Many interesting publications about Sandy will also be available to purchase including postcards of old Sandy.
Members of the public are invited to bring along any old local photographs, memorabilia or documents that they might have.
Admission is £2.00 for non-members. For members of Sandy Historical Research Group admission is free. Why not ask about membership?