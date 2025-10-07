The Venue Biggleswade brings Afro-Caribbean flavours to the high street — free food tasting this Thursday

FOOD TASTING DAY @ THE VENUE BIGGLESWADE

The Venue Biggleswade opens its doors to the whole community — free food tasting this Thursday!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Venue Biggleswade is proud to announce an exciting new chapter — now open to the entire Biggleswade community to enjoy as a Restaurant and Sports Bar during the day, while continuing its popular late-night events every weekend.

This Thursday, everyone is invited to a Free Food Tasting Day to celebrate the launch of MOJOE’S Afro-Caribbean Kitchen — serving up authentic Caribbean flavours with a modern twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Jerk Chicken and Curry Goat to creamy Mac & Cheese and Loaded Nachos, the menu blends Afro-Caribbean spice with English comfort favourites — creating something for everyone.

Dinner at the Venue

🍴 Event: Free Food Tasting Day

📍 Location: The Venue, St George’s Hall, 67 High Street, Biggleswade SG18 0JH

🕔 Time: Thursday 5PM – 9PM

Special Offers: Free tasting portions • Kids under 5 Year old eat free with every paying adult • Bottomless soft drinks just £1

Curried Goat Meal

Come down, enjoy great food, music, and family-friendly vibes!

New Opening Hours

Thursday: 5PM – 9PM

5PM – 9PM Friday: 5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM)

5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM) Saturday: 5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM)

5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM) Sunday Family Days: 1PM – 7PM