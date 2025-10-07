The Venue Biggleswade brings Afro-Caribbean flavours to the high street — free food tasting this Thursday

By Maurice Komolafe
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 13:24 BST
FOOD TASTING DAY @ THE VENUE BIGGLESWADEplaceholder image
FOOD TASTING DAY @ THE VENUE BIGGLESWADE
The Venue Biggleswade opens its doors to the whole community — free food tasting this Thursday!

The Venue Biggleswade is proud to announce an exciting new chapter — now open to the entire Biggleswade community to enjoy as a Restaurant and Sports Bar during the day, while continuing its popular late-night events every weekend.

This Thursday, everyone is invited to a Free Food Tasting Day to celebrate the launch of MOJOE’S Afro-Caribbean Kitchen — serving up authentic Caribbean flavours with a modern twist.

From Jerk Chicken and Curry Goat to creamy Mac & Cheese and Loaded Nachos, the menu blends Afro-Caribbean spice with English comfort favourites — creating something for everyone.

Dinner at the Venueplaceholder image
Dinner at the Venue

🍴 Event: Free Food Tasting Day

📍 Location: The Venue, St George’s Hall, 67 High Street, Biggleswade SG18 0JH

🕔 Time: Thursday 5PM – 9PM

Special Offers: Free tasting portions • Kids under 5 Year old eat free with every paying adult • Bottomless soft drinks just £1

Curried Goat Mealplaceholder image
Curried Goat Meal

Come down, enjoy great food, music, and family-friendly vibes!

New Opening Hours

  • Thursday: 5PM – 9PM
  • Friday: 5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM)
  • Saturday: 5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM)
  • Sunday Family Days: 1PM – 7PM
