The Venue Biggleswade brings Afro-Caribbean flavours to the high street — free food tasting this Thursday
The Venue Biggleswade is proud to announce an exciting new chapter — now open to the entire Biggleswade community to enjoy as a Restaurant and Sports Bar during the day, while continuing its popular late-night events every weekend.
This Thursday, everyone is invited to a Free Food Tasting Day to celebrate the launch of MOJOE’S Afro-Caribbean Kitchen — serving up authentic Caribbean flavours with a modern twist.
From Jerk Chicken and Curry Goat to creamy Mac & Cheese and Loaded Nachos, the menu blends Afro-Caribbean spice with English comfort favourites — creating something for everyone.
🍴 Event: Free Food Tasting Day
📍 Location: The Venue, St George’s Hall, 67 High Street, Biggleswade SG18 0JH
🕔 Time: Thursday 5PM – 9PM
Special Offers: Free tasting portions • Kids under 5 Year old eat free with every paying adult • Bottomless soft drinks just £1
Come down, enjoy great food, music, and family-friendly vibes!
New Opening Hours
- Thursday: 5PM – 9PM
- Friday: 5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM)
- Saturday: 5PM – 4AM (Nightlife Starts at 10PM)
- Sunday Family Days: 1PM – 7PM