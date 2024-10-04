Join the ride as Milton Keynes Theatre officially launches this year’s panto

By Neil Shefferd
Published 4th Oct 2024, 13:28 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 13:31 GMT
This year’s Milton Keynes Theatre pantomime has launched at Gulliver’s Land, with the cast of Peter Pan enjoying a ride on the attraction’s famous pirate ship.

Strictly Come Dancing judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood leads the cast as Captain Hook.

Comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham stars as Smee, with West End stars Ross Carpenter playing Peter Pan, Zara MacIntosh as Tink and Evelyn Hoskins as Wendy.

The show is due to feature special effects, eye-catching costumes and beautiful sets, and is set to offer a magical experience for all the family.

The cast of the Milton Keynes Theatre's 2024 pantomime Peter Pan enjoy a ride on a pirate ship at Gulliver's LandThe cast of the Milton Keynes Theatre's 2024 pantomime Peter Pan enjoy a ride on a pirate ship at Gulliver's Land
Looking forward to the show Milton Keynes Theatre director Emma Sullivan said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the brilliant Craig Revel Horwood back to the theatre in Peter Pan this year.

“Milton Keynes Theatre audiences love a good villain, and no one plays a baddie better than Craig, so we know he’ll inspire lots of panto boos when he takes to our stage.

“We’re excited for Max, Ross, Zara and Evelyn to join Craig, and bring all the pantomime magic that delight audiences every year.”

Performances are scheduled from Friday December 6 2024 through to Sunday January 5 2025, with evening performances at either 6pm or 7pm, and matinees at either 1pm, 2pm or 2.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale for this year's Milton Keynes Theatre pantomime Peter PanTickets are now on sale for this year's Milton Keynes Theatre pantomime Peter Pan
Tickets are available starting at £13 pounds and can be booked via the theatre’s website.

The full cast is yet to be announced, while audio described, captioned, British sign language interpreted and relaxed performances will be available throughout the panto’s run.

