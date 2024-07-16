Things to do in London with the kids: House of Spells

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

House of Spells is more than just a wand shop; it's a celebration of your Hogwarts house spirit! Whether you're a daring Gryffindor, a cunning Slytherin, an unwavering Hufflepuff, or a wise Ravenclaw, treasures await that will make your heart sing

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London's streets hide a unique gem for every Harry Potter things to do in London with kids: the House of Spells. This isn't just a store—it's an experience, a portal to the heart of the wizarding world.

Envision a team teeming with magic, more than Ollivanders'. Wands hum with untapped power, each eager to find its perfect witch or wizard. House colours blaze proudly on scarves and ties, a vibrant declaration of your Hogwarts allegiance. Every corner brims with that has captivated readers and moviegoers for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your Inner Hogwarts House MemberHouse of Spells is more than just a wand shop; it's a celebration of your Hogwarts house spirit! Whether you're a daring Gryffindor, a cunning Slytherin, an unwavering Hufflepuff, or a wise Ravenclaw, treasures await that will make your heart sing. Each item, meticulously crafted, will make you feel like you've stepped onto the cobblestones of Diagon Alley. You can be absolutely confident in the quality and authenticity of every purchase.

Things to do in London with Kids | House of Spells

Bring the Magic Home with YouThe magic of the House of Spells lingers long after you leave. Keep alive with a diverse range of products—from artwork that sparks your imagination to mugs that hold cheer potions and pillows as soft as cumulus clouds. Infuse your daily life with the spirit of Hogwarts, creating a sanctuary for Potterheads and anyone craving a touch of magic.

Unearth Exclusive TreasuresThe actual crown jewels of House of Spells lie within its exclusive collections. Discover one-of-a-kind figurines and limited-edition wonders—priceless keepsakes that resonate with your most profound connection to the wizarding world. These aren't just souvenirs but cherished testaments to your devotion to the beloved series. For the ultimate fan, they are dreams manifested—precious mementoes of a magical pilgrimage.

Your London Adventure AwaitsSo, gather your metaphorical broomstick and prepare for an immersive adventure. The House of Spells, a treasure trove brimming with wonder, invites you to step into the magic of Harry Potter, making it the perfect place to relive the series and discover treasures you'll cherish forever. This isn't just a shop; it's an immersive London experience, a gateway to a world where dreams and spells intertwine.