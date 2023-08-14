Town Mayor to present Awards at this year's Sandy Garden & Craft Show!

A Brand New Look!
Having being organised and run by a Committee of volunteers for many years, for 2023 it was agreed that in order to attract more visitors and exhibitors, the annual Sandy Show should be 'rebranded' and present a more up-to-date approach. Thus, at this year's Sandy Carnival in June, the official launch was made, showing off the bright new image. Subsequently, in order to allow more interaction with today's highly proactive society, social platforms such as Facebook & Instagram allow visitors to comment and post articles & images relating to crafting, growing, baking an brewing - much more in tune with our modern habits & hobbies.
However, there is still a lot to be proud of in terms a existing Show categories, such as Vegetable Classes, Flowers, Floral Art, Soft Handicrafts, Junior Classes (more inclusive than ever), Cookery & Baking, not forgetting Brewing (wines, beers & gin!). This year, especially for exhibitors who may only want to display some of their work without entering any official Classes, we will have a non-competition display table! This will allow potential future entrants to gauge reaction to their exhibits and encourage them to compete in future Shows.
To find out more, please visit the Show's website at: www.thesandyshow.co.uk . Here you can download the 2023 Show Brochure, Entry Form, as well as the List of Judges & General Rules of The Sandy Garden & Craft Show. Put this date in your Diary: Saturday 2nd September, in the Great Hall of Sandy Conservative Club, Bedford Road SG19 1EL. Doors open at 12 noon - FREE ENTRY!