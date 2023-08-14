Town Mayor to present Awards at this year's Sandy Garden & Craft Show!

The Awards & Trophies at this year's rebranded Sandy Show - The Sandy Garden & Craft Show 2023, will be presented by Mayor of Sandy, Ms Joanna Hewitt. Ms Hewitt has graciously accepted the Show Committee's invitation to support this year's Show - one of the main community events in Sandy that has been running since 1868!

A Brand New Look!

Having being organised and run by a Committee of volunteers for many years, for 2023 it was agreed that in order to attract more visitors and exhibitors, the annual Sandy Show should be 'rebranded' and present a more up-to-date approach. Thus, at this year's Sandy Carnival in June, the official launch was made, showing off the bright new image. Subsequently, in order to allow more interaction with today's highly proactive society, social platforms such as Facebook & Instagram allow visitors to comment and post articles & images relating to crafting, growing, baking an brewing - much more in tune with our modern habits & hobbies.

However, there is still a lot to be proud of in terms a existing Show categories, such as Vegetable Classes, Flowers, Floral Art, Soft Handicrafts, Junior Classes (more inclusive than ever), Cookery & Baking, not forgetting Brewing (wines, beers & gin!). This year, especially for exhibitors who may only want to display some of their work without entering any official Classes, we will have a non-competition display table! This will allow potential future entrants to gauge reaction to their exhibits and encourage them to compete in future Shows.