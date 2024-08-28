Warden Abbey Vineyard Open Day: Something for the everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday, September 8, Warden Abbey Vineyard will be opening the gates to the public for our popular Open Day and Wine Sale.

This annual fundraising event runs from 11am to 4pm, attracts around 1,000 visitors and provides an opportunity for the community to come and enjoy a walk through the vines on this unique and historic site and try our Bedfordshire award-winning wine.

There are guided tours available, led by an experienced volunteer who will explain the history and how the site has evolved from a medieval time to the community project it is today with the vines tended by volunteers throughout the year. There is also a virtual tour and self-guided walk, and a history stand where you can learn more about monastic times at Warden Abbey.

Along with tours, we will be also offering a free wine tasting of the three Warden Abbey wines are available for purchase. We will have over 20 craft and artisan food vendors showcasing local produce as well as food, wine by the glass, and a tea and cake stall.

Visitors checking out the stalls at the previous Open Day.

Learning can be fun, at least when it comes to wine! Enjoy a tutored tasting, led by Mark Horton of Cambridge Wine Merchants in Ampthill. Mark will be running three sessions – at 12noon, 1pm and 2pm. This year, as the 2019 Warden Abbey Brut has just won a Decanter Bronze award, we’re focussing on sparkling wine. Each half hour session includes a tasting of three sparkling wines each made using a different technique. Tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day.

The ever-popular Letchworth Morris dancers and musicians will be performing throughout the day. Children can enjoy a small animal petting zoo and, of course, ice cream – so there really is something all the family to enjoy. Follow us on social media for more details of stalls and attractions - @wardenvineyard.

You can book in advance at www.wardenvineyard.org.uk or pay at the gate on arrival (under 16s go free). Guided tour and wine school numbers are limited and sell out fast, so we would advise advance booking to avoid disappointment. The volunteers and Friends of Warden Abbey look forward to welcoming to you the vineyard on Sunday.